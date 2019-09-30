Young people taking part in Inspire Learning Study Programmes visited Retford Fire Station

Learners from Inspire Learning’s Study Programmes got the chance to practice fireman’s lifts and see a demonstration on car safety during their visit to Retford Fire Station.

The young people, aged 16 to 24-years-old visit the station in preparation for the Retford base’s community work which involves litter picking, in partnership with Nottinghamshire Fire Service.

They got the chance to practice fireman's lifts

The community group work placements are an integral part of the study programme.

The group had a tour of the station and vehicles, watched a demonstration on car safety and practised fireman’s lifts.

Inspire Learning’s Retford Study Programme takes place at Retford Young People’s Centre.

They work towards a recognised AIM Awards qualification as well as Maths and English and have the opportunity to take part in work placements and community group work placements. Young people can enrol at any time during the year.

For more information visit www.inspireculture.org.uk/study-programmes.