Anthony Evans, 63, assaulted his primary school age victims on multiple occasions in the Worksop area before he was arrested in February last year.

Police were informed when one of Evans’ victims defied his instruction to remain silent and told her mum about what had happened.

Another girl then came forward to tell officers of similar abuse over a number of months.

Evans was given an extended 12 year sentence when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court

Evans, who initially chose to remain silent in interview, later pleaded guilty to sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault by touching, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, January 19, Evans was given an extended 12 year sentence.

He was also added to the sex offenders’ register or life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order which will tightly restrict his access to children when he is released.

Detective Constable Emily Bucklow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This has been a very long and difficult process for the victims and I would like to thank them for the bravery and determination they have shown since that first call was made to us back in February last year.

“Evans is a predatory sex offender who was responsible for an appalling catalogue of abuse against two young children he appeared to believe he could manipulate and control.

“As this very strong sentence demonstrates, he couldn’t have been more wrong.

“His victims both found the courage to tell an adult what was happening to them, and later provided compelling testimony when interviewed by police."

Detective Constable Laura Manley, who also worked on the case, added: “It is thanks to them that Evans has been held to account and other potential victims protected.

“So, as Evans begins a very lengthy prison sentence, I hope this case will also encourage other victims of abuse to come forward and tell us about what has happened to them.”