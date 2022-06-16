Young Bassetlaw dancer to represent England as he competes in Dance World Cup 2022

Eight-year-old William Barker is set to fly out to San Sebastian in Spain with his mum next Thursday (June 23) to compete in the prestigious Dance World Cup.

In just over two weeks, Will, who has performed in the West End, will take to the stage as he performs a solo in boys ballet, a solo in show dance, and a duet.

He is just one of four boys to have qualified at the World Finals for his age group and dance genre in the UK.

Eight-year-old Will Barker, from Retford, will compete in the Dance World Cup 2022 finals in Spain.

As a student at MB Academy of Dance in Doncaster, Will normally has dance practice four to five times a week, but has been practising even more lately to perfect his solos.

The family first found out Will had qualified for the Dance World Cup 2022 in January, and his mum Lisa Barker says he has been counting down the days ever since.

Lisa Barker said: “We’re all really excited, He's very proud to be representing England.”

“It's an amazing opportunity and I think it's something he's always going to remember.

“We’re just focusing on practising and getting him there, I've never really thought about him even winning a medal, just the whole general experience of it will be amazing.”

The Retford Lions and Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw have given Will funding for his costumes and general costs.

Noelle Barron, development manager at FOYPIB, said: “The charity is thrilled to be able to support this young man.

“He has worked so hard to secure a place in the Dance World Cup and to be one of only four boys in the UK ages under 10 years to qualify is a huge achievement.