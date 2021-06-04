‘You are not alone’ call issued to carers across county

Padamaja Sivan, known as Paddy, 51, looks after both her parents.

Her dad has dementia and suffers with bladder cancer and her mum is in constant pain with her degenerative spine.

Paddy looks after them by cooking, maintaining the house and garden, taking them both to hospital appointments and sorting out household admin such as paying bills.

Paddy, is seen here with her dad, whom she helps care for.

She has been receiving support from Nottinghamshire Carers Hub, which is run by TuVida and is commissioned by the county council.

Paddy, who comes from Mansfield, said: “It’s all too easy to lose yourself in your caring role, but the Carers Hub help all different ways from making difficult decisions to looking after your health and wellbeing. Whether you need peer support or professional guidance, you’re not alone!

“When you're caring, it can be easy to feel cut off.

“It often helps to hear from people in the same situation. It was great to connect with other carers talking to people who understand what you’re going through. Other carers share their personal experiences and tips. They are here to make sure no-one has to care alone.

“They help you by letting you know about other ways to get support in the local community including guiding you towards other services and organisations that can offer support on which benefits you or the person you care for may be entitled to and information about how to get benefits which is a great help.”

Coun Boyd Elliott, chairman of the county council’s adult social care and public health committee, said: “It is fantastic to hear how the Carers Hub is making a real difference to people during such a challenging time in their lives.

“I hope that Paddy’s experience will encourage others to contact the Carers Hub and get the support and advice they need to help them in their caring role.”

The Carers Hub provides free, confidential and personalised information, advice and support for carers of all ages including telephone and online support.

Find out more by going to www.tuvida.org/nottinghamshirehub or calling 0115 824 8824.

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

While I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.