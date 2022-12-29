Yorkshire Wildlife Park Year Review: 12 of the best pictures from the popular park

As another momentous year at Yorkshire Wildlife Park draws to an end, the award-winning park reflects on its successes in animal conservation and its progress as a visitor attraction.
The past 12 months have been filled with advances for rare and endangered species and enhanced opportunities for the public to connect with wildlife and enjoy its magical appeal.
Here are 12 of the best pictures from the year spanning each month according to the park:
1. Collage Maker-28-Dec-2022-12.07-PM.jpg
Photo: YWP
2. Roloway Monkey - January.jpg
Celebrating the birth of adorable Roloway monkey Dassioko was a fitting start to the year as it demonstrates the power of the park’s work for the species, which is one of the most endangered primates in the world with only 200 left in the wild. His elder brother Kumasi was the first ever Roloway birth in the UK and the pair are doing well as the park continues its work at the heart of the European breeding programme.
Photo: YWP
3. Lion - Feb .jpg
Lion country is a seven-acre reserve and our majestic lioness roared to celebrate the 12 year anniversary of the pride’s rescue from a run down Romanian zoo in the biggest operation of its kind ever. They have been the pride of Yorkshire ever since!
Photo: YWP
4. Okapi March .jpg
Rare baby Okapi Mzimu took his first steps as spring filled the air with attentive mum Ruby never far away. The four-month old is the first Okapi calf successfully bred at the park and is a boost for a species that is on the IUCN Red List of threatened species with numbers plummeting to less than 10,000 worldwide.
Photo: YWP