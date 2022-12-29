Yorkshire Wildlife Park Year Review: 12 of the best pictures from the popular park

2. Roloway Monkey - January.jpg

Celebrating the birth of adorable Roloway monkey Dassioko was a fitting start to the year as it demonstrates the power of the park’s work for the species, which is one of the most endangered primates in the world with only 200 left in the wild. His elder brother Kumasi was the first ever Roloway birth in the UK and the pair are doing well as the park continues its work at the heart of the European breeding programme.

Photo: YWP