September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and Nottinghamshire Police is supporting colleagues to help raise awareness about suicide prevention and the support available for those who need it.

Between August 2024 and August 2025, Nottinghamshire Police attended 125 deaths where it was believed the person took their own life – 99 were males and 26 were females.

Statistics also show that one in five people have had suicidal thoughts at some time in their life.

Detective Inspector Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Prevention Hub, said: “Research shows that many of us will struggle at some point in our lives with our mental health.

September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

“It’s vital that people who are experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts are able to speak openly about their mental health and wellbeing and share their concerns with friends, family, or other support networks in a safe environment.

“It is important to seek help when you need it – please don’t suffer in silence. You are not alone and help is available if you need it.

“Maybe you have a family member or friend who may benefit from seeking help or having someone to talk to?

“We hope that by working with our partners to increase awareness of suicide prevention, we will encourage more people to talk to the people best trained to help them.”

Here are some tips to help you talk to someone you are worried about:

Choose a safe, quiet space, and give the other person your full attention

Ask how they’re doing, using open questions that need more than a yes or no answer, such as “How do you feel?” or “What’s that like for you?”

Listen without judgement and try not to jump straight in with your advice or opinions

Don’t be afraid to ask someone if they’re having suicidal thoughts. It gives them permission to tell you how they feel

Let them know that there is always someone there to listen. They can call Samaritans free day or night on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org for other ways to contact them

If possible, remove all dangers such as prescribed or non-prescribed drugs, this list also includes firearms and related items. If you feel the need to remove medications, first seek advice from a doctor or related specialist.

Stay Alive App:

This is an app for those at risk of suicide or people worried about someone they believe might be at risk.

It is packed full of useful information and tools to help you, or others stay safe in a crisis.

The app is available via the Google Play Store, you can also access the online version at StayAlive – Essential suicide prevention for everyday life.

Remember – you are not alone. If you’re struggling, you can contact Samaritans for free, day or night, by phoning 116 123 or emailing [email protected]

More information is also available via their website at Samaritans: www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/.

You can also seek support from your GP or by calling NHS 111 (select option 2).

The Tomorrow Project, which operates in Nottinghamshire, offers free support to anyone affected by suicide. It offers one-to-one, face-to-face, or remote emotional and practical support for anyone who is in suicide crisis or who has been bereaved by suicide.

You can call them on 0115 880 0280, or email [email protected]

If you’re in a mental health crisis, you can also call the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Mental Health Crisis Line, which is operated by local health workers, on 0808 196 3779.

You can call anytime of the day or night, and they can arrange for you to speak with a mental health professional as well as advising you about other services, which can help you.

The Nottinghamshire Crisis Sanctuaries are a free service and available to offer support, information, and guidance to anyone 18 years or older in or nearing a mental health crisis.

Their team is ready to listen and can be contacted on 0330 822 4100. Their opening hours are from 4pm until 11pm every day of the year, seven nights a week.

The Shout service is a free, confidential, 24/7 digital text messaging service for anyone who is struggling to cope. For support, text ‘Shout’ to 85258.

Young people struggling with their mental health can also help by calling Childline which is a free, private, and confidential service where you can talk about anything at anytime. Call them on 0800 1111 if you need support.