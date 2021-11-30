Stephen Greaves launched his second autobiography, ‘Honest Steve: Dinno Born and Bred’, at North Notts Arena, in Worksop earlier this month.

The book explores stories from his life, from childhood, to his job as a debt collector and a property renovator - and the tens of thousands of pounds he has raised for children over almost four decades through his tireless running challenges.

Six years ago, the 68-year-old launched a community fundraising organisation called ‘Kids @ Heart’.

Stephen and his siblings at the book launch. Left to right: older brother Gerald, Stephen, sister Gloria and younger brother Andrew.

Over the last 38 years, Steve has raised thousands of pounds for poorly children, and those that need some additional support in Bassetlaw and neighbouring areas to help them achieve their dreams.

One teen, Harvey Phillips, who is a quadruple amputee after contracting meningitis at 10 months old, was given £16,000 in 2013 for a pair of running blades after being inspired by the Olympics in 2012.

Eight years on, Harvey, now 17, from Louth in Lincolnshire, is training for the Paralympics 2024 as a swimmer.

Stephen Greave's new book: Honest Steve: Dinno Born & Bred. Available now from Stephen.

Steve said: “We've always said that at Kids at Heart, there's only one thing we do not say, and that is ‘no’.

“We've never turned anybody away. We’ve never said we can't help them.

“Whether it's been as little as £650 to raise, or as much as £16,000, we’ve always achieved it.”

Steve used to be a competitive track runner, and even set two world records in 1992 and 1994 for fastest one mile, and fastest 10 miles, both while wearing a 40lbs weighted vest.

Stephen Greaves (left) in 2005, when he ran from Louth to Dinnington to raise cash for The Love of Harvey appeal on Oct 29 and 30. Sheffield United keeper Paddy Kenny (right) joined for the last five miles.

His charitable work first began in 1984 after he met a young boy who would wave through the window at Steve as he ran past his house while training.

Steve ended up speaking to the youngster’s mother and found out he was in a manual wheelchair and had multiple sclerosis. He often didn’t leave the house, and his mother said he needed an electric wheelchair.

Steve decided to raise money through a 24-hour run around Dinnington, covering a total of 67 miles. He raised the full amount needed for the wheelchair.

Steve said: “It transformed his life. I used to see him on the street doing things with his friends rather than sat in the house, waving to me through the window.

“I always say I come up with the crazy ideas of the runs or what I'm going to do.

"My family, who are nearly all members of Kids at Heart, and the surrounding villages Dinnington, Anston, Thurcroft, Kiveton, they all contribute.

"Some of the runs I've done individually, but if I do a run like from Skegness to Dinnington, my nieces, nephews, my sister and others - they get involved as a team to support me.

"So we train as a team, we work as a team, we complete the run, and we get the funds to help that child.”

Steve’s book is currently available by contacting him on Facebook.