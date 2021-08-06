Worksop’s Wilko extends instore mask recycling scheme - and estimates a whopping 400k masks nationwide could be recycled by the end of the scheme

The scheme, which allows shoppers to drop off used, disposable face masks so that they can be recycled will now be in place until the end of September 2021.

This extension follows an initial three month pilot and will see the service remain in place at the original 150 participating stores, which includes Worksop’s store.

Just drop your used single use face masks into the special collection bin

Wilko estimates that a huge 400,000 masks could be recycled via the scheme - this equates to a giant 966kg of single use plastic.

Masks collected via the scheme are broken down into raw fibres which can be sustainably refashioned into products ranging from other safety materials for businesses, to building materials and even quality, durable public space furniture.

While masks are no longer a legal requirement, wilko is still recommending face coverings for team members and customers in busy indoor spaces. The family retailer seeks to respect individual choices while providing a sustainable solution to single-use mask disposal.

While the government has encouraged Brits to dispose of face masks via general waste bins, there has been an ever-increasing volume of PPE being discarded in public spaces.

Worksop itself has seen greater levels of litter in areas such as parks and high streets; impacting the life and leisure time of local communities, endangering wildlife and ultimately harming the health of the planet.

Jerome Saint Marc, CEO at wilko, said: “We know that our customers care about the environment and this scheme has proved again to us just how much.

“We’re so delighted that it’s been this much of a success and that our customers and team members are helping to reduce litter in their communities, our partners are helping to recycle the waste and that we’re able to bring it all together in our stores.

“It’s a little win that truly makes a world of difference.”

For more information on disposable mask recycling at wilko, visit: https://www.wilko.com/face-mask-recycling.