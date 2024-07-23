Worksop's ten most expensive streets from the last five years revealed

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Worksop postcodes, Old Gateford Road, Blyth Grove and Bentinck Court have some of the highest-valued homes across the region.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Worksop postcodes.

On Old Gateford Road (S81), three properties sold for an average of £678,000. Blyth Grove (S81), three properties sold for an average of £625,000. Also, Bentinck Court (S80) saw three properties sell for an average of £476,666.

Commenting on the data Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Sparken Hill (S80) sold for £975,000.”

1 . Old Gateford Road On Old Gateford Road, Worksop, S81 8AZ, three houses sold for an average of £678,000.Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Blyth Grove On Blyth Grove, Worksop, S81 0JG, three houses sold for an average of £625,000.Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bentinck Court On Bentinck Court, Worksop, S80 1ED, three houses sold for an average of £476,666.Photo: Google Photo Sales