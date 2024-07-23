Worksop's ten least expensive streets from the last five years revealed

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Worksop postcodes some of the cheapest residential streets include Netherton Road, Crown Place and Cheapside.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Worksop postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include Netherton Road (S80), where three properties sold for an average of £55,500, Crown Place (S80), where four properties sold for an average of £57,500 and Cheapside (S80), where eight properties sold for an average of £58,968.

Commenting on the data Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, there were properties that sold for £47,500 and under on Newcastle Avenue (S80), Potter Street (S80) and Crown Place (S80).”

