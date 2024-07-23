Worksop's ten least expensive streets from the last five years revealed

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:27 BST
The lease expensive streets in Worksop have been revealed.

Gathering five year’s worth of sold house price data across the Worksop postcodes some of the cheapest residential streets include Netherton Road, Crown Place and Cheapside.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Worksop postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include Netherton Road (S80), where three properties sold for an average of £55,500, Crown Place (S80), where four properties sold for an average of £57,500 and Cheapside (S80), where eight properties sold for an average of £58,968.

Commenting on the data Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, there were properties that sold for £47,500 and under on Newcastle Avenue (S80), Potter Street (S80) and Crown Place (S80).”

On Netherton Road, Worksop, S80 2RX, three houses sold for an average of £55,500.

1. Netherton Road

Photo: Google

At Crown Place, Worksop, S80 1TS, four houses sold for an average of £57,500.

2. Crown Place

Photo: Google

Cheapside, Worksop, S80 2JD, eight houses sold for an average of £58,968.

3. Cheapside

Photo: Google

On Mill Street, Worksop, S80 1SP, three houses sold for an average of £66,333.

4. Mill Street

Photo: Google

