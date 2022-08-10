Worksop by the Sea has been a popular summer destination for many years. Pictured are Ralph Rose, six with Pippa Rose, five in 2016.

Bassetlaw District Council and the Worksop Business Forum, with support from the North Notts BID and Worksop Charter Trustees, have once again brought the beach to Worksop town centre.

The urban beach will be on the old market square outside the Savoy Cinema from August 18 to 25, just in time for the heatwave.

Visitors to Worksop's beach will be able to use the space to relax and have fun, as well as enjoy a range of family-friendly activities throughout the week, including:

Worksop by the Sea is returning later this month.

- Health and wellbeing coffee mornings - August 19 and 23 (9am to 11am)

- Volleyball - August 19 and 24

- Children's first aid by Puzzled Training - August 19

- Activities with Limetree Nursery - August 19

- Craft and goodie bags by the Boot Room and School Uniform Bank - August 20, 22 and 25

- Airsoft with the Army, plus military equipment and a BATAK - August 20

- Lego Day with Lego Master - August 22

- Nottinghamshire Children's Services Session (0-5 years) - August 24 (9am to 11am)

- Christmas market with Santa - August 25

- Radio Crags - August 20, 23 and 25

Philip Jackson, chair of the Worksop Business Forum, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Worksop by the Sea back to the town centre. The beach offers a great family day out, just much closer to home.

"So if you want to build a sandcastle or take the weight off in one of our deckchairs, then Worksop by the Sea is for you!”

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I am grateful to the Worksop Business Forum for organising Worksop by the Sea again this year. We hope that the bright, sunny weather we have been having in Bassetlaw will continue, to give those visiting ‘Worksop by the Sea’ a fun seaside experience.