Worksop's School of Artisan Food celebrates 15th anniversary with launch of an exciting summer school programme

The School of Artisan Food is a not-for-profit school dedicated to inspiring and helping people from all walks of life to learn about healthy, sustainable and delicious food set in the middle of the Welbeck Estate at the edge of Sherwood Forest.

The School of Artisan Food offers a wide range of hands-on courses taught year-round by world-class tutors, from bread to charcuterie, cheesemaking to patisserie and more, with courses ranging from a half day short course to a full BSc (Hons) degree.

Since the school was opened in 2009 it has seen more than 15,000 students from all walks of life pass through its doors, with many students going on to form artisan businesses of their own both in the UK and further afield.

The Summer School programme will be running from July 9, to August 23, and is suitable for home bakers and anyone with a love of artisan food.

No previous experience is necessary as students will be guided by the school’s world-class tutors Kevan Roberts, Sally-Ann Hunt and Martha Brown to establish strong foundations and progress to advanced skills.

Summer School students will be taught in a small group in the School of Artisan Food’s specialist training rooms, gaining lots of hands-on experience to develop their knowledge, techniques and confidence day by day.

Accommodation is also available on the Welbeck Estate, just yards from the school itself.

The cost is £3,995, or £4,995 with accommodation.

In addition to the Summer School, further highlights in the 60-strong short course programme running at The School of Artisan Food this summer will include Introduction to Sourdough Baking with Emmanuel Hadjiandreou; Smoking and Curing with Sally-Ann Hunt; Introduction to Fermenting and Pickling with Lindy Wildsmith; Woodfire Pizza with David Finn and Pig in a Day with Andrew Sharp.

As well as three new patisserie courses with tutor Martha Brown, ranging from one to three days and will cover Pastry Fundamentals (one day), Vegan Pastry and Viennoiserie (two days) and Creative Patisserie (three days).

Prices start at £95 for a half-day course.

For more information, please visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org or call 01909 532 171.

