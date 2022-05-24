A full weekend of live music, family entertainment, food and drink will mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Worksop’s celebrations will take place on Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5 during the four day bank holiday weekend.

The celebrations begin with a family fun day on Saturday June 4 on the Old Market Square and Bridge Street.

Worksop Mayor, councillor Tony Eaton, Bassetlaw District Council leader, councillor Simon Greaves, deputy leader Jo White and Worksop Business Forum chair Philip Jackson.

Between 11am and 7pm families can enjoy a fun day with dancing, crafts, karaoke and entertainment from local community groups hosted by DJ Crystal.

On Sunday June 5 from 10am to 3pm, the Old Market Square also plays host to the Big Lunch Jubilee Picnic, with games and free rides.

The celebrations have been organised by the Worksop Business Forum in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council, North Notts BID and Worksop Charter Trustees.

Business forum chair, Philip Jackson said: “We are really excited to welcome people into Worksop Town Centre over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"Worksop has a great community spirit and we are really looking forward to seeing people come together for what is a moment in history that I don’t think will ever be repeated.”

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Simon Greaves said: "We are delighted to be able to support these events and are grateful to everybody involved in helping celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

"The Queen has dedicated her life to public service and across Bassetlaw and the Nation we come together to celebrate her truly remarkable reign."