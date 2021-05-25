Worksop's new mayor outlines his plans for the town

Tony Eaton, who is also councillor for the Worksop South ward on Bassetlaw District Council as well as the district’s Armed Forces Champion, was elected by Worksop Charter trustees on May 1.

He is already a well-known face in the town along with his wife Julie thanks to their many fundraising feats over the years, including for Help the Heroes.

Councillor Eaton will serve as mayor for the next 12 months.

New charter mayor Tony Eaton at Bassetlaw Food Bank where he volunteers.

The dad-of-one said: “This is an ambassadorial role focused on promoting and supporting our town at local and community events.

"I will also represent the Worksop Charter Trustees at civic and ceremonial functions and at religious events.

"During the next year, I will want to help generate civic pride within our area and I am keen to encourage local young people to take more pride in our town.

"I have already reached out to the new Bassetlaw Youth Mayor so that we can work together on this.

"I also have very strong long-term commitment to working with our veterans and I will be making the most of this opportunity to extend this support and strengthen community relationships with those who have served our country in the Armed Services."

Coun Eaton has been a Worksop resident for more than 29 years and in 2012 carried the Olympic Torch as part of the Olympic Torch Relay.