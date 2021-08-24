In May, Fortem, a property solutions provider, begun work on the significant refurbishment project to convert 32 bedsits into 18 self-contained apartments with updated communal areas.

Once complete, residents will benefit from larger living space, fully accessible wet rooms and either a private patio or Juliet balcony, communal spaces including a lounge, kitchen and accessible landscaped gardens, a store for personal mobility scooters, a drying room and a treatment room for visiting mobile hairdressers.

The renovation on Larwood House is set to be completed next summer.

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We’re proud to be investing in our buildings and communities that will help to improve the lives of our tenants.

"We’re extremely pleased to be working with Fortem on this project, and over the next few years as we work to improve the facilities at all of our Independent Living Centres.”

Earlier this month representatives from the Council and Fortem visited the site to see the progress made, review the designs and to discuss some of the environmental improvements of the scheme.

The installation of photovoltaics and air source heat pumps will not only benefit residents but also supports the decarbonisation agenda.

Councillors Simon Greaves and Deborah Merryweather with Fortem team

Tom Nicholson, Managing Surveyor for Fortem said: “We are delighted to be working with Bassetlaw District Council on the refurbishment and remodelling of some of the Council’s tired buildings, which will really make a difference to the residents’ standard of life. We are looking forward to developing our partnership with Bassetlaw and their team, with Larwood House being the first scheme we are delivering under a 5 year contract.”

Bassetlaw’s five Independent Living Centres are a collection of self-contained apartments and flats that specifically cater for older residents who wish to live in a community setting, and are all planned to be refurbished over the next seven years.

Cllr Simon Greaves, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It was great to visit the site and see first-hand the work that has taken place so far and the impressive visuals of what will await our future tenants once the project is complete.”