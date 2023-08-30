Worksop's Got Talent welcomes Love Island finalist Molly Marsh as third celebrity judge

Molly, from Doncaster, will be joining award-winning actress Kym Marsh and model Sam Reece on the judging panel on Friday, November 10, at North Notts Arena, alongside one other famous face still to be announced.

Molly appeared on the summer series of ITV2’s Love Island and made it all the way to the final, which was watched by millions of viewers last month.

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “Molly’s addition to our celebrity judging panel is going to prove very popular!

Molly Marsh had been revealed as the third celebrity judge on Worksop's Got Talent 2023

"We’ve been lucky enough to be joined by various Love Islanders over the years, but this is the first time that we’ve had a finalist and with Molly’s performing background, she’s a perfect fit for our show.

"Buy your tickets today as it’s just over two months away.”

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £105,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning seven awards, selling out 6 times (with 700 guests each year) and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons.

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Speaking about the event, Molly said: ““As I have a huge passion for performing arts and I have trained in music theatre, I wanted to get involved in this event to support others and help support such an amazing cause!”

As well as celebrity judges, high-profile celebrities make virtual appearances too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final over the years.

The show’s fourth celebrity judge and the 2 brand new hosts will be announced in due course.

To keep up to date with all of the latest news, including the celebrity announcements, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.