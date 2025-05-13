Worksop’s Got Talent is back and applications to take part are open now
WGT is looking for anyone who can perform in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel on October 31.
There are no age restrictions to take part and wannabe finalists should email [email protected] to request an application form.
Applicants will then be invited to an audition on August 31.
Since 2016, WGT has raised a staggering £165,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning nine awards, selling out the North Notts Community Arena eight times (with 700 guests each year) and earned event organiser James Clarke invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons.
Celebrity judges take to their seats year after year and this year’s famous line-up is set to be the best one yet, with further announcements to
follow.
Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.
James said: “Worksop’s Got Talent is returning with an almighty bang this year and auditions are coming soon.
"We are looking for our most talented line-up ever, so please get in touch to take part in 2025.
"Who will be taking part and who will be our celebrity judges?
"Follow us to find out...”
Tickets for WGT’s 2025 final are on sale now, with an early bird offer at ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.
As well as celebrity judges, high-profile celebrities make virtual appearances every year too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final over the years.
To keep up to date with all of the latest news, from audition details to celebrity announcements, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.