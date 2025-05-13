Worksop’s Got Talent is back and applications to take part are open now

Worksop’s Got Talent (WGT) organisers have begun looking for talented local stars to perform at this year’s event.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WGT is looking for anyone who can perform in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel on October 31.

There are no age restrictions to take part and wannabe finalists should email [email protected] to request an application form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants will then be invited to an audition on August 31.

Applications for this year's Worksop's Got Talent are open now. Photo: Submitted

Since 2016, WGT has raised a staggering £165,000 for national sight loss charity, Retina UK, as well as winning nine awards, selling out the North Notts Community Arena eight times (with 700 guests each year) and earned event organiser James Clarke invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons.

Celebrity judges take to their seats year after year and this year’s famous line-up is set to be the best one yet, with further announcements to

follow.

Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful applicants will be invited to an audition at the end of August. Photo: Submitted

James said: “Worksop’s Got Talent is returning with an almighty bang this year and auditions are coming soon.

"We are looking for our most talented line-up ever, so please get in touch to take part in 2025.

"Who will be taking part and who will be our celebrity judges?

"Follow us to find out...”

Successful auditionees will take part in the WGT final in October. Photo: Submitted

Tickets for WGT’s 2025 final are on sale now, with an early bird offer at ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as celebrity judges, high-profile celebrities make virtual appearances every year too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final over the years.

To keep up to date with all of the latest news, from audition details to celebrity announcements, follow Worksop’s Got Talent on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.