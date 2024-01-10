We are thrilled to announce that Worksop’s first tattoo convention will be held this year at North Notts Arena in March!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our very own award winning artist, Faye skinner, founder of Ta2ink here in Worksop, and co-founder of Diamond Dozen collective in Manchester, Jayke Cox, have joined forces to bring the world of tattoo conventions to Worksop.

The Dinosaur-themed Tattoo Convention will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of March 2024 at the North Notts Arena in Worksop, S80 1QS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This one-of-a-kind event is perfect for tattoo enthusiasts and dinosaur lovers of all ages. Whether you're a fan of ink or simply fascinated by these magnificent creatures, the convention promises a memorable experience for everyone.

Dino tattoo show

A range of award winning artists from all over the world will also be competing in competitions!

More about our spectacular hosts!

Faye Skinner

Faye is the founder of Ta2ink tattoo studio here in Worksop. After travelling all over the country for other tattoo conventions, she and Jayke decided to bring the world of these amazing events to Worksop.

Faye Skinners awards proudly presented at Ta2ink

Jayke Cox

Jayke is an amazing artist and co founder of tattoo studio, Diamond Dozen collective over in Manchester. He has also participated in multiple conventions, which has also lead to a lot of success. After Faye and Jayke met, they knew they wanted to host a convention together, and what better way to bring it to Worksop for the first time!

Here are the key details you need to know:

- Date: March 2nd and 3rd, 2024.

- Venue: North Notts Arena, Worksop, postcode S80 1QS.

- Opening Hours: Doors open at 10am and close at 8pm.

Ticket Prices:

- Standard Ticket (ages 14+): £20 per day

- Weekend Ticket (ages 14+): £35 for both days

- Under 14's go free

Fancy a tattoo?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some artists will be available on the day for tattoos. To save disappointment, message your desired artist to arrange a time slot before the convention.

At the convention, you can expect an array of exciting activities and attractions. From dinosaur-themed entertainment to incredible food and drinks, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. This is a child friendly event also. Additionally, you'll have the opportunity to explore a variety of market stalls offering unique products and services.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit our website https://www.dinotattooshow.com . We anticipate high demand, so we recommend securing your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

If you have any questions or require further information, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at Ta2ink on Instagram and Facebook, or call us on 01909 384655. Our website also contains all information you will need to know about the convention. We'll be more than happy to assist you.

Here are some links to our social media pages:

Advertisement

Advertisement