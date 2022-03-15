Worksop young people's charity celebrates its 25th anniversary

The Centre Place, based at Abbey Street Community Centre, began helping young people experiencing homelessness and housing issues but has now developed to offer a range of services according to the community’s needs.

It offers support for young parents, life skill sessions, and counselling to 11 to 25-year-olds, along with their families, across Bassetlaw.

The Centre Place is an umbrella organisation that also provides Talkzone Mental Health Service and LGBTQ+ Service Nottinghamshire.

Mayor of Worksop, councillor Tony Eaton, with service manager, Georgia Crossland.

Its anniversary event, in the Ceres Suite in the Queen’s Building, saw speeches given by Worksop Mayor, coucnillor Tony Eaton, trustee Michelle Sayer and service manager, Georgia Crossland.

Georgia said: “It was great to see members of the community getting involved at the 25th anniversary celebrations.

"The public are always very supportive of the work that we do, working a lot with local community it’s important to have this relationship.”

At the event videos and voice recordings were shown from young people who have accessed the service over the years and displays showcasing developments over the 25 years.

Georgia added: “LGBT+ support services were opened in 2010, we expanded in 2017 to LGBT+ Nottinghamshire, offering one-to-one support and advice to those who are exploring their gender or sexual identity.”

Other speeches were given by people who had accessed support in previous years. Others spoke out about the excellent work the charity have done.

There were displays from the services showing how the organisation has developed and changed with local needs over the 25 years that it has been in operation.

LGBT+ Service Nottinghamshire guest speaker, Narvel Annable, said: “Centre Place is one of the most successful groups of its type.

"These skilled specialists run an excellent service. They rescue modern youngsters from the anxiety and shame inflicted by a cruel and ignorant heterosexual majority.”