Worksop worker is forklift driver of the year

A Wilko forklift driver is all smiles after being named the forklift driver of the year.

Kris Scarborough, aged 35 has been recognised as ‘Forklift Driver of the Year’ by the Talent in Logistics, the regulatory body for workplace transport.

Kris Scarborough.

Kris who works at Wilko’s Distribution Centre in Worksop, - triumphed this year after being a runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

The annual competition sees drivers complete a series of online written and practical tasks in regional heats with hundreds of hopefuls then whittled down to the finalists.

Neil Smith, from Wilko said: “Kris is a dedicated, popular and valued member of our team, and we are incredibly proud of his achievement, as we know his team members, family and friends are too.”

Kris has been a member of Wilko’s team since June 2008.