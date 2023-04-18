News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Worksop woman to run marathon to shine light on cost-of-living crisis

A Worksop runner with autism is taking on a marathon challenge to shine a light on the cost of living crisis.

By Kate Mason
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read

Rebecca Cutts is tackling the 2023 London Marathon to support Turn2us, a UK charity helping people faced with financial insecurity and poverty.

The 28-year-old who has autism, is also hoping her mammoth challenge will inspire other neurodiverse women.

Rebecca said: “I decided to run for Turn2Us as I'm passionate about supporting people to access the benefits system. As a welfare benefits caseworker at Bassetlaw Citizens Advice, I've seen first-hand the effects the current cost of living crisis is having on people's lives. Despite this, millions of pounds worth of benefits is going unclaimed by the people who need them most. I regularly recommend the Turn2us benefits calculator and grant search to clients as an easy way to check what else they may be entitled to.

Rebecca Cutts from WorksopRebecca Cutts from Worksop
Rebecca Cutts from Worksop
Most Popular

“The benefits system can be complex and feel intimidating, so Turn2us is doing amazing work in helping to break down any barriers to claiming. Most people will face financial difficulty at some point in their lives, and poverty is becoming widespread in the UK. I can say without doubt that the work of Turn2Us has never been so vital.”

Since embarking on her first physical challenge in 2019, the young runner has already completed two 100km ultramarathons, but this is her first time running the London Marathon.

“London is a major bucket list race for me,” she says. “I knew I wanted to use the opportunity to raise money for an important cause and nothing feels more important at the moment than addressing the cost-of-living crisis in any way I can.”

Read More
Heritage worker appointed at historic Worksop church
Rebecca is tackling the 2023 London Marathon to support Turn2us, a UK charity helping people faced with financial insecurity and poverty.Rebecca is tackling the 2023 London Marathon to support Turn2us, a UK charity helping people faced with financial insecurity and poverty.
Rebecca is tackling the 2023 London Marathon to support Turn2us, a UK charity helping people faced with financial insecurity and poverty.

There are an estimated 14.5 million people living below the poverty line in the UK and this is predicted to dramatically increase. Turn2us is a national charity with roots stretching back to 1897. It offers support to people facing financial hardship while challenging the systems and perceptions that cause financial insecurity and poverty.

Rebecca said: “Training is going well. It's been a bit of a struggle to get out of the door at times, but I've kept going and I am feeling so much stronger than I did before”

To support Rebecca, click here

Related topics:WorksopLondon