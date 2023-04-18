Rebecca Cutts is tackling the 2023 London Marathon to support Turn2us, a UK charity helping people faced with financial insecurity and poverty.

The 28-year-old who has autism, is also hoping her mammoth challenge will inspire other neurodiverse women.

Rebecca said: “I decided to run for Turn2Us as I'm passionate about supporting people to access the benefits system. As a welfare benefits caseworker at Bassetlaw Citizens Advice, I've seen first-hand the effects the current cost of living crisis is having on people's lives. Despite this, millions of pounds worth of benefits is going unclaimed by the people who need them most. I regularly recommend the Turn2us benefits calculator and grant search to clients as an easy way to check what else they may be entitled to.

Rebecca Cutts from Worksop

“The benefits system can be complex and feel intimidating, so Turn2us is doing amazing work in helping to break down any barriers to claiming. Most people will face financial difficulty at some point in their lives, and poverty is becoming widespread in the UK. I can say without doubt that the work of Turn2Us has never been so vital.”

Since embarking on her first physical challenge in 2019, the young runner has already completed two 100km ultramarathons, but this is her first time running the London Marathon.

“London is a major bucket list race for me,” she says. “I knew I wanted to use the opportunity to raise money for an important cause and nothing feels more important at the moment than addressing the cost-of-living crisis in any way I can.”

There are an estimated 14.5 million people living below the poverty line in the UK and this is predicted to dramatically increase. Turn2us is a national charity with roots stretching back to 1897. It offers support to people facing financial hardship while challenging the systems and perceptions that cause financial insecurity and poverty.

Rebecca said: “Training is going well. It's been a bit of a struggle to get out of the door at times, but I've kept going and I am feeling so much stronger than I did before”