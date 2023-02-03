Bev Waddell, a self-employed bookkeeper, was aged 55 when she realised she needed to make a change. Her heavy weight was causing her pain in her knees and back, and she found herself struggling to walk up stairs without becoming breathless.

Now three years on, Bev is celebrating her new found love for life after losing a huge three-and-a-half stone - and dropping an outstanding three dress sizes - through the weight loss company Slimming World.

A new year's resolution in 2020 saw Bev join her local Slimming World group at Stanley Street Sports and Social Club so that she could develop healthier habits to eventually enjoy a long and happy retirement with her supportive husband Dougie.

Bev Waddell looks ten years younger after losing a huge 50lbs.

Although not convinced she would be able to stick it out for the first month, Bev decided to set an initial target of losing one-and-a-half-stone and commit to 12-weeks of the programme.

Much to her surprise, Bev found she had lost an entire stone within three months without having to compromise on the food she loved most.

When the pandemic hit, the mum-of-four was as determined as ever to keep on track and began joining the virtual Slimming World meetings led by group leader Louise Parkes each week.

Bev is grinning ear-to-ear with her new found confidence.

Bev said: “Spending more time at home gave me time to focus on planning and cooking my meals.

“By the end of April I had reached my first target of one-and-a-half stone. I couldn’t believe it, I had tried loads of other diets and had either not stuck to them, starved myself, or not got to my goal in less than a year, yet here I was at my target.”

Over the following months, the weight continued to drop off until in November of 2020, Bev celebrated a total loss of three stone.

“The difference in my health was unbelievable,” Bev said. “My knees and back were not as painful and I started to exercise more.

Her heavier weight used to cause pain in her knees and back.

“Everyone noticed how different I was looking and even my walk looked different. Some people even thought my husband had got another woman when they saw me from a distance.”

While still enjoying her favourite meals of roast chicken dinner and chilli con carne, Bev’s new active lifestyle saw her lose an additional six pounds – and she is now celebrating two years at her target weight.

Bev said: “I still go to the meetings every week and get weighed to keep me on track. This is now my life and I love it.

“Yes, I have had to make changes to the lifestyle I had before, but I was overweight for a reason and things had to change for my health into my old age.

“I am so much happier, healthier, and I feel younger. My confidence has grown especially when buying clothes. I'm very proud of my achievement.