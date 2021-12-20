Worksop woman raises hundreds of pounds for charity at fundraiser in memory of mother-in-law who loved Christmas
A Worksop woman has raised hundreds of pounds of charity after organising a fundraising event in memory of her mother-in-law who loved Christmas.
Christina Whiteley planned a Santa’s grotto and tombola at her home in Featherston Avenue to raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
The Worksop Salvation Army band also came and performed for visitors at the event on Saturday evening..
It had been organised in memory of Christina’s mother-in-law Christine Whiteley, who passed away from cancer.
Christina said: “It was an amazing night which raised £406.06. I was so pleased with the turnout.”
She thanked her volunteer helpers Lyndsey Redfern, Darren Cooper, Magda Kuzinar, Amy Whiteley, Jake Brooks, Fearn Whiteley, Jake Edwards, Daniel Daffin and Shauni Whiteley.
"Most of all a big tank you to Wayne Whiteley for being Santa, your mum would be so proud,” she said, adding that she would be holding the event again next year.
Donations for the event were made from various organisations and businesses including REKSIO foods and From The Heart Charity.