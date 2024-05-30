Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Worksop woman, with the assistance of her friend and mum, has launched ‘The Piggy Palaces’ to help rescue and rehome guinea pigs in the area – with hopes of one day becoming a charity.

Rebecca Pritchard, from Worksop, started the rescue service in February after adopting two guinea pigs from Amy Wall in Kirkby.

The pair soon became friends, and with the support of Rebecca’s mum, Sue, ‘The Piggy Palaces’ were born, with Amy based in Ashfield and Rebecca covering Bassetlaw.

Rebecca said that since launching the rescue, the women have rescued and rehomed many ‘piggies’ – including 12 from a breeding mill, many of which are due to have babies any day now.

Here is Rebecca (right) pictured with mum, Sue (left).

Rebecca said: “Our long term goal is to become an official charity so that we can change the regulations and laws around breeding for large pet shop chains.

“We do try to rehome where possible – but many will also stay and live the rest of their lives out with us.”

The rescue, currently supporting more than 40 guinea pigs, joined forces with a number of small businesses in the area to help with advertising and fundraising.

Rebecca said that Kilners Kreations, a small business creating pet-themed items, manages their signs, leaflets, and may even produce potential merchandise for the future.

Dandelion Wishes, a business creating handmade jewellery, has created some guinea pig earrings, with 50% of the proceeds going to the service.

Rebecca added that fundraising shows are also organised with the help of her friend Ellie Harper, with events being popular and “very helpful” in raising funds for the rescue.

Support is also given by the From The Heart Charity, which supports local families with children and young people.

Rebecca said Sue spent some time with the charity during the half term, bringing the guinea pigs in to meet children for a cuddle.

For more information about The Piggy Palaces, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559031814780

Rebecca, who has several health issues, said the rescue has “completely changed her life”.

She expressed gratitude to her support network for their hard work and dedication in assisting all types of guinea pigs that need help.