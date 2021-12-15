A charity fundraising event is being organised in memory of Christine Whiteley, from Worksop.

Christina Whiteley has planned a Santa’s grotto and tombola to raised funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event has been organised in memory of her mother-in-law Christine Whiteley, who passed away from cancer.

It will be held at Christine’s home at 24 Featherston Avenue, in Worksop on Saturday December 18, from 6.30pm-8.30pm.

Christina said: “I've been thinking of something to honour my mother-in-law, Christine Whiteley, who passed away a couple of years ago but Covid has pushed it back.

“She had beaten cancer twice but sadly she didn't make it the third time.

“Christmas was her favourite time of year she would go all out decorate everywhere spoil everyone. We miss her so much.”

As well as a Santa’s grotto, there will also be a tombola and music.

Donations have been made from various organisations and businesses including REKSIO foods and From The Heart Charity.

There will also be free milk and cookies for children.

Christina thanked everyone who has helped her to organise the fundraiser, which she hopes could become an annual event.

She said: “My friends and family have been amazing helping me organise this and I am really looking forward to doing this in Christine’s memory.