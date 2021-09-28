Agnieszka Tyczynska, of Lincoln View, planted her magical sunflowers in March with the help of her three sons, aged 21, 14 and four, and her partner.

Together the family watched the sunflowers grow day-by-day up to huge heights, keeping the sun in the sky even on a rainy day.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Agnieszka began renting two plots in Cheapside Road allotments, in Worksop where she has grown all types of organic flowers, vegetables, herbs and fruits.

Agnieszka Tyczynska grew massive sunflowers reaching up to six metres.

The full-time mum said she has also managed to grow a large cucumber which weighed in at half a kilo earlier in the year.

Agnieszka said: “Everything is organic, all I use is water.

“I’m planning to get another small plot. I have two plots together and maybe next year I’ll get another one.

“I love flowers - I need more space.”

The sunflowers were grown naturally, only given water.