News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
45 minutes ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
2 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details

Worksop woman completes marathon to shine light on cost-of-living crisis

A Worksop runner with autism completed a marathon challenge to shine a light on the cost of living crisis.

By Kate Mason
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read

It was a rollercoaster of a ride at the London Marathon for Becky Cutts who ran to raise cash for Turn2Us.

The 28-year-old said: “I had a great time, I did the distance and it was very, very emotional.

“I ran for Turn2Us as I'm a big supporter of their work. So many people are struggling right now, yet there are millions of pounds worth of benefits going unclaimed. The tools from Turn2Us are brilliant in helping to access to the benefits system, which can seem really complex and intimidating.

Becky Cutts completed the London MarathonBecky Cutts completed the London Marathon
Becky Cutts completed the London Marathon
Most Popular

“For me the best part of training has been getting outdoors and learning just how much I am capable of. The worst part has definitely been training in the winter weather."

There are an estimated 14.5 million people living below the poverty line in the UK and this is predicted to dramatically increase. Turn2us is a national charity offering support to people facing financial hardship while challenging the systems and perceptions that cause financial insecurity and poverty.

Becky has already raised more than £1,600 with more continuing to come in.

Read More
Huge West Burton solar farm plans accepted by Government

She said: “London is unique among the World Marathon Majors in the level of support and encouragement there is for those of us at the back of the pack, so whether you're planning on running a four-hour marathon or an eight hour one, you will have an experience to remember. I would absolutely do it again.”

To support Becky click here

Related topics:WorksopLondon