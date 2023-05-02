Worksop woman completes marathon to shine light on cost-of-living crisis

It was a rollercoaster of a ride at the London Marathon for Becky Cutts who ran to raise cash for Turn2Us.

The 28-year-old said: “I had a great time, I did the distance and it was very, very emotional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I ran for Turn2Us as I'm a big supporter of their work. So many people are struggling right now, yet there are millions of pounds worth of benefits going unclaimed. The tools from Turn2Us are brilliant in helping to access to the benefits system, which can seem really complex and intimidating.

Becky Cutts completed the London Marathon

“For me the best part of training has been getting outdoors and learning just how much I am capable of. The worst part has definitely been training in the winter weather."

There are an estimated 14.5 million people living below the poverty line in the UK and this is predicted to dramatically increase. Turn2us is a national charity offering support to people facing financial hardship while challenging the systems and perceptions that cause financial insecurity and poverty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Becky has already raised more than £1,600 with more continuing to come in.

She said: “London is unique among the World Marathon Majors in the level of support and encouragement there is for those of us at the back of the pack, so whether you're planning on running a four-hour marathon or an eight hour one, you will have an experience to remember. I would absolutely do it again.”