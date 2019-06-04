Worksop water safety event focuses on drowning danger

Officers from Worksop supported their fire colleagues as a water safety event at Sandhills Lake, Worksop on June 2.

The event was aimed to highlight water safety and general fire safety advice.

Picture: Notts Fire

Fire officers demonstrated the use of their 'water bridge' and the different techniques they use to help those who have 'got out of their depth' and needed rescuing.

Ambulance were also on scene showing the public how they administer first aid to those injured.

PCSO Ruth Dixon and PCSO Sarah Richardson met members of the public to talk about how to have fun whilst staying safe in the locality where areas of water may be an issue.

PCSO Dixon said: “The local children loved seeing the new NPT prisoner transport van as well as the fire engines, rescue boat and ambulance."

The Worksop team will be at a number of events this summer including Gay Pride on 13 July 2019 in Worksop Town centre and the Worksop BID charity market on 17 July 2019.

Photo credit: