Mark Walker, who also stopped drinking for the duration of the challenge, completed the mammoth task on Sunday.

Across the 100 days Mark managed to get through £2,000 worth of ice donated by Morrisons but it seems it will not be the end of the fundraising road - for Mark who is already planning a similar challenge next year.

He smashed his original target of £1,500 and has raised around £7,000 with more continuing to roll in.

Worksop veteran Mark Walker has raised more than £7,000 for the Royal British Legion by plunging himself into a barrel of ice water every day for 100 days.

Speaking about the support he has received, Mar said: "The support has been unbelievable, there have been times when I haven’t felt too good but friends and family and the community in Worksop have been amazing at rallying round.

"I always knew I would do it but there were times when it was tough so to have that support has been brilliant.

"When you’re in the forces you learn to adapt and overcome things so I always knew I would complete it.

"I’ve had money coming in from Australia, New Zealand and America and the people in Worksop have really got behind me, it’s been overwhelming.

"The companies who have supported me have also been amazing, especially Morrisons who have supplied £2,000 of ice. How much time and effort they have put in has been incredible and they have already said they’re coming on board for next year’s challenge.

"The Royal British Legion is so important to me and with this being the centenary year it meant a lot for me to be able to raise money for them.”

Next year Mark is ramping things up and is set to do 100 ice bucket dips across two weeks, visiting seven different venues across the East Coast each day along the way.

He said: "It hasn’t put me off and I’m already planning next year’s challenge and planning to start and finish in Worksop but visit places including Harrogate, York and Sheffield along the way. I’ve already got volunteers offering to help out next year.”

Mark was inspired to take on his own ‘100 challenge’ by Captain Sir Tom Moore who raised millions for NHS charities by walking 100 lengths of his garden in the run up to his 100th birthday.

Mark, who served in the British Army for 13 years and now runs a transport company, has exercised for one hour each day before submerging himself in an ice bath for 100 seconds and calling out his number rank name.

The challenge has been no mean feat for Mark, as he suffers from a fractured neck sustained during his service and is currently waiting on a knee replacement.

Mark said: “It did feel weird to get up this morning and not have to go and pick ice up but I did enjoy that first beer after completing the challenge and I am looking forward to next year’s challenge.”