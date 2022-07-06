SJR Worksop FC U11s Black is holding a raffle on Wednesday July 13 to raise money for new football kits and training gear so they can continue climbing the league table.

The raffle has been organised by parents of the budding players, who are asking the public and businesses to make kind donations as they raise funds.

The raffle tickets can be bought for £2 each or £10 for six and it will be drawn during the team’s training session.

SJR Worksop FC U11s are holding a raffle to raise money for new kit and training equipment.

So far, many businesses have shown their support to the team as prizes include tickets to Savoy Cinema, a food voucher for Dude V Food, and hampers and lego sets from Morrisons and Tesco among many more.

Each business will in return be promoted on SJR’s social media.

Kat Beardmore, in charge of SJR U11’s social media and marketing, said: “Our team is doing amazingly good in their league and we would like the boys to continue doing what they love, but for that we need help.

“All proceeds will help our boys to get new kits and training gear as they’re growing way too fast, and also training gear and equipment to help boys keep improving and developing their skills and abilities.

"There are really amazing prizes to be won, and massive thank you to everyone who donated to support us.

“Any little help makes a difference and is very much appreciated.”