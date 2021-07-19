Worksop Town Walking Football Club support ‘Superhero Seth

The club read about brave Seth Kelley in the Worksop Guardian and decided to do their bit to help out.

Club member Stef Baran said the club plans to donate £500 to the appeal.

He added: “We saw Seth on the front of the paper and straight away we wanted to do something to help so we decided we wanted to do our bit and donate.

Worksop Town Walking Football Club

“We all pay £3 each time we play and £1 of that we put in a charity pot and try to donate to a different cause each year.”

Brave little Seth, who has now become known as ‘Superhero Seth’ throughout the community, was diagnosed on June 1 and is currently battling the beginning of a gruelling three and a half year treatment programme.

Relatives of Seth set up the 100 miles for Seth in a bid to raise £1,000 so Seth’s family don’t have to worry about money and bills at an already stressful time.

Seth’s mum Jodie Kelley said: "This is amazing. We have been so overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers, it’s quite difficult because we are quite proud people and it’s hard to be on the receiving end of charity but it has helped massively already and we’re only six weeks into the three year treatment plan so it really does go a long way to helping us.

“Seth has started a new phase of his treatment and he is coping really well.”

Amongst the charities the club has donated to are Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and a Prostate Cancer cause.

The club has been going around eight years and is aimed at encouraging older adults aged 55 and above to play again, on a regular basis.

Mr Baran added: “It started out as more of a social thing to get people out of the house and stay active but as the years have gone on we do have that competitive side and we play in tournaments.

"Our oldest youngest player is 55 and our oldest player is 82. We have around 30 players and even in the pouring rain we get a good turn out.”

Visit www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Av2ZTZuxf to donate to Seth’s 100 miles charity appeal.