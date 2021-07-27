Worksop Town Walking Football Club presents £500 to ‘Superhero Seth’

The club read about brave Seth Kelley in the Worksop Guardian and decided to do their bit to help out.

Club member Stef Baran and his team mates presented Seth and his family with the £500 cheque to support the fundraising appeal.

Mr Baran added: “We saw Seth on the front of the paper and straight away we wanted to do something to help so we decided we wanted to do our bit and donate.”

Worksop Walking Football Club presented a £500 cheque to 'Superhero Seth'

Brave little Seth, who has now become known as ‘Superhero Seth’ throughout the community, was diagnosed on June 1 and is currently battling the beginning of a gruelling three and a half year treatment programme.

Relatives of Seth set up the 100 miles for Seth in a bid to raise £1,000 so Seth’s family don’t have to worry about money and bills at an already stressful time.

Seth’s mum Jodie Kelley said: "This is amazing. We have been so overwhelmed by the generosity of strangers, it’s quite difficult because we are quite proud people and it’s hard to be on the receiving end of charity but it has helped massively already.

“We’re only six weeks into the three year treatment plan so it really does go a long way to helping us."

Seth is currently undergoing his third round of treatment.

www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Av2ZTZuxf to donate to Seth’s 100 miles charity appeal.