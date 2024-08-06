Worksop theatre launches ‘spend a penny’ campaign to fund extra toilet facilities

Volunteers at a community theatre in Worksop have launched a £100,000 fundraising campaign to improve facilities and create more toilets.

Volunteers at are keen to repair, refurbish and remodel the foyer, bar and kitchen area and add desperately needed additional ladies toilets.

Jeanette Adams, publicity and volunteers coordinator at The Acorn Theatre said: “Ladies, if you have visited the theatre you will probably have stood in the queue for the one toilet. Our ‘Spend a Penny’ Campaign is aiming to raise £100,000 over the next few years and we have lots of fundraising events planned. "

The next fundraising event planned is a 24 hour sing-a-thon starting at 6pm on September 6.

A variety of different genres from indie to musicals will be taking place at various time slots throughout the night.

Donation buckets will be on the door as well as a raffles and games taking place throughout the event.

Organisers are looking for sponsors for the event and are encouraging anyone who can help to get in touch.

Jeanette Adams added: “If you think you can help please get in touch. Keep an eye on our social media pages for more information.

“Please come along and support our local community theatre because ‘to pee or not to pee?’ shouldn’t be the question.”

The Acorn Theatre opened in November 2006 as a 200 seat multi-purpose auditorium and a smaller Oak Suite for small-scale events, rehearsals, training, storage and overflow dressing rooms.

Resident companies at the theatre include Cheeky Chops Theatre, The Dukeries Theatre Group and Worksop Light Operatic Society.

Since its creation 18 years ago the Acorn has invested more than £250,000 in repairs and improvements to the theatre including the new Oak Suite, retracting tiered seating in the auditorium, and a new roof to the building.

Volunteers have raised thousands of pounds over the years alongside grants from the Arts Council, the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Awards for All , Bassetlaw DC Community Grants Scheme, the Worksop Lions and the landlord.

Volunteer organisations, including the Princes Trust, has also given their resources too towards improving the theatre.

To find out more about the 24 hour sing-a-thon and how you can support the fundraising click here or search Acorn Theatre, Worksop on Facebook.