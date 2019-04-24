Worksop tenant banned after suspected drug dealing

A council tenant has been banned from his flat for three months following years of disruptive behaviour and suspected drug dealing.

A Bassetlaw District Council secured a three-month Closure Order at Mansfield Magistrates Court, which means that no one can enter the property at 18 Redforde Park Avenue in Retford, including the tenant, Lee Charles.

The 46-year-old is suspected of dealing drugs from the property due to the high number of people that frequently visited the flat, sometimes several times a day and often for just a short period, in addition to drug paraphernalia being found in and around the flat.

There was also years of anti-social behaviour that included noise and shouting.

Alison Craig, head of housing at the council worked alongside Nottinghamshire Police, residents and the council’s Anti Social Behaviour team, said: “Preventing someone from entering their home is a last resort before taking possession of the property. However, the Council felt that it has exhausted all other ways of forcing Charles to change his behaviour and an application for a Closure Order was the only option left available. I hope that the residents of Redforde Park Avenue are now able to enjoy a normal and peaceful life.”

The council obtained a Suspended Possession Order in December 2017 in an attempt to force Charles to comply with the terms of his Tenancy Agreement.

However, following a lull in activity between December 2017 and May 2018, activity at the flat increased again and the ASB returned.

Alan Heppenstall, ASB team leader said: “We’d like to thank residents for their patience and assistance while this matter was investigated and brought to a successful conclusion. The evidence they provided was invaluable and allowed us to make this successful application.”