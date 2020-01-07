Worksop teen officiates Sheffield United FA Cup match after assistant referee is taken ill

A teenager from Worksop’s dreams came true on Sunday when he was asked to referee during Sheffield United’s 2-1 victory against AFC Fylde.

United fan Tyler Machin stepped up after a call went out at Bramall Lane for qualified match officials when the assistant referee was substituted at half-time due to illness.

Replacement Fourth Official Tyler Machin looks on after being selected from the crowd following an injury to the assistant referee during the FA Cup Third Round match between Sheffield United and AFC Flyde.

Luckily the teen was already dressed in his full ref kit - having traveled straight to the stadium after refereeing a league game in Worksop in the morning.

Tyler, who described the FA Cup match experience as “amazing”, became fourth official during the game’s second half.

He told the BBC: “Half time over the tannoy an announcement that the assistant referee had fallen ill.

“Can we have a replacement from the crowd - is anybody qualified in the crowd?

“So I thought, yep, here’s my chance.

“And it’s always been an ambition of mine to get into a professional game in terms of refereeing.

“So to do it at Sheffield United was extra special.”

Following his miraculous appearance on the touchline Tyler took to Twitter.

He wrote (SIC): “Damm, I make a TV appearance and what happens.....dead trim.

“Wish I'd done down to the the barbers the other day to get that skin fade back in.”

As Tyler stepped forward during the game AFC Fylde wrote from their official Twitter account (SIC): “There's just been an announcement for a qualified referee to come forward, and someone has just turned up in full kit!

“Talk about seizing the opportunity.”