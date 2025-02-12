Worksop suspect charged after woman was attacked in alleyway

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST
Detectives investigating after a woman was robbed in an alleyway have placed a suspect before magistrates.

The victim was targeted near Priory Mews, Worksop, around 11.30pm on Saturday, February 8.

An offender snatched the woman’s handbag, causing her to fall to the floor.

She was then assaulted before the attacker fled with several items from the bag.

Detectives have been investigating the incident by analysing CCTV footage from close to the scene and carrying out other inquiries in the area.

They have now charged 39-year-old Christopher Rogers, of Bridge Street, Worksop, with robbery.

Rogers appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 11 and was remanded in custody until March 4, 2025 – when he is expected to appear at Nottingham Crown Court.

A 35-year-old woman, who was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, has been released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Jo Eaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim was understandably very frightened following this ordeal and we will continue to support her.

“I hope she is comforted by our robust investigation, which has seen this suspect placed before the courts following many hours of detective work.”

