Lulu Blundell, now aged 19, was first diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma when she was 15 and a pupil at Outwood Academy Portland.

Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects bones or the tissue around bones and mainly affects children and young people.

Lulu underwent months of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a lower limb amputation to treat the cancer and was given the news she was cancer-free in January 2020.

Sadly, the cancer returned earlier this year and Lulu has been told it is terminal.

Jess Willey, a PE teacher at Outwood Academy Portland, said: “As a school we have been deeply moved by Lulu's courageous journey and inspirational fundraising.

"As a result, we feel the least we can do is to support her in continuing to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust, so other teenagers like Lulu get the care and support they need too.”

The event has raised more than £4,200 so far, which brings the total amount of money raised in Lulu’s name, to more than £75,000.

All donations have funded patient services, specialist nurses and support staff at Sheffield’s Weston Park Cancer Centre, a facility where Lulu continues to be supported.

The fundraising means other young people who have been diagnosed or who are going through their own cancer journey, receive the treatment, environment, support and care they deserve.

Before her diagnosis, Lulu was a keen rugby player, playing for Sheffield Swans.

In September this year, Lulu herself ran a 5k at Sheffield Tigers RUFC, also raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Carolyn Blundell, Lulu’s mum and associate executive principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “During what has been a journey I would wish on no-one, seeing some good come from it gives at least a little comfort.

“The Teenage Cancer Trust does amazing work for teenagers and young adults who are diagnosed with cancer. A disease that should never be inflicted upon the young.”

To donate to Teenage Cancer Trust in Lulu’s name, see justgiving.com/fundraising/jess-willey

