The Canch splash park.

The council-run splash park in The Canch, Worksop, is still unable to reopen after an electrical fault was reported last week (June 16).

The closure came just after the splash park in Langold Country Park was reopened after experiencing a technical fault for three weeks.

A council spokesperson said: “We are working hard with our contractor to get the replacement parts needed to ensure that the system is back up and running as soon as possible.

“These things never come at the right time and with the weather being nice we are really sad that the splash park has to remain closed.”

The splash parks opened on April 30 and will remain open daily from 10am to 6pm until September 2022.