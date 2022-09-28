Worksop shopping centre fears nearby Lidl application will damage town centre

Lidl is hoping to build a supermarket on land off Carlton Road, creating 70 full and part-time jobs.

An application seeking permission for the scheme is said to be discussed by members of Bassetlaw Council’s planning committee in November, after a previous application was thrown out in December 2020, after concerns were raised by campaign group We Love Worksop about its adverse impact on the town centre.

And We Love Worksop, supported by Priory Shopping Centre, is once again fighting this application and asking the people of Worksop to support them.

Lidl has applied to build a new store and drive-thru on land off Carlton Road, Worksop.

The application, for brownfield ‘land east of Carlton Road/Blyth Road’, close to Worksop Railway Station, seeks permission for demolition of two homes and erection of a discount foodstore and restaurant/café with drive-thru facility, alongside outline permission for ‘up to 71 residential units’.

However, the campaign argues the development will not only draw trade out of the town centre, away from current retailers and coffee shops, but will also significantly reduce the appeal of new retailers moving to the area and improving the town centre’s shopping offer.

A survey carried out by the campaign revealed a new food store in the Priory Centre would encourage residents to visit the town centre and spend more time in neighbouring shops.

Figures from the Priory Centre’s most recent internal report have shown a 41 per cent decline in footfall in the shopping centre since Covid-19.

Stephen Dacombe, centre manager, said: “The shopping centre is fully invested in making the town centre thrive and is working hard to achieve this.

“It is located in the heart of Worksop town centre, yet has seen visitor numbers fall significantly.

“In September 2019, we secured planning permission to make improvements to the centre and deliver a new foodstore within the town centre, which was designed to meet Lidl’s requirements and specifications – having big brands in the town centre will increase footfall and help the town centre serve the local community.”

However, the centre fears, if Lidl’s ‘out-of-town’ application is granted, the competition will see them unable to secure a tenant for their unit, affecting its investment and planned investment in the town centre.

Priory manager Stephen Dacombe called Lidl's previous application 'a grave threat to the future of Worksop’s town centre'.

Lidl said the Carlton Road site was preferable, citing lack of parking provision, issues with access, and the size and configuration as constraints at the Priory Shopping Centre site.

Philip Jackson, Worksop Business Forum chairman, said: "When the first application was rejected it was clear an edge-of-town store would take customers away from the high street. This has not changed.

“We need to protect the high street and ensure high street businesses continue to thrive.

“The Priory Shopping Centre offered an opportunity for Lidl to discuss joining them, as they wanted to introduce a discount grocer to the site.

“We must continue to develop the high street and encourage people to shop in town.”

A council spokesman said the application will be considered in line with the relevant policy and material considerations, before a recommendation is made to the committee.

In its application, SMR Architects and ID Planning, on behalf of Lidl, said: Lidl understand the importance of enhancing the local area, and want to make sure the proposed development would benefit the whole community.”

It said benefits of the application include:

• Regeneration of a prominent, vacant brownfield site, which currently does not meet its full potential in a highly sustainable location just outside of Worksop town centre next to the main train station;

• Creating up to 70 jobs, with additional opportunities through construction and the supply chain;

• Bring additional shopping choice for local residents in a high-quality environment;

• Delivery of a highly sustainable site to provide much needed new modern housing in Worksop;

• Improvements to the pedestrian environment and the junction at Carlton and Blyth Road;