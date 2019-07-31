Worksop shed outlet becomes surprising tourist attraction

If you thought of a tourist attraction you would take your family to this summer you would think of Clumber Park and Creswell Crags - not a factory outlet full of sheds.

However, the outlet in Worksop is becoming a surprising tourist destination this summer, attracting people from as far as Manchester.

You can see playhouses, log cabins and summer houses.

The BillyOh.com factory outlet, on Claylands Avenue, which opened this year, shows a huge variety of sheds and garden buildings, which are manufactured on the 20 acre site by parent company Kybotech.

Kybotech manufacture around one in every eight sheds sold in the UK.

A spokesman for the factory shop said: “Our factory outlet is attracting visitors to Worksop from all over the midlands and the north.

“We are very proud of the wide range of products visitors can view at the outlet.

“With everything on one indoor weather-proof site there’s no reason why the products can’t be appreciated all year round.

“So we hope the outlet will continue to attract visitors whatever the weather.”

At the shop you can see playhouses, log cabins and summer houses as well as the traditional garden shed, which are normally only available online.

Kybotech has been running for almost 20 years and designs made in Worksop are shipped all over the UK.

The company has also invested millions in machinery at the factory at the Worksop factory.

The shop is oven seven days a week.

