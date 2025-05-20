Worksop school's staff and students set to go head to head in charity football match

Staff and students at schools across Worksop are going head to head in a charity football match to help raise funds for a student project.

Outwood Academy Portland, Outwood Acadmey Valley and Worksop Post 16 are taking part in the match which is taking place at Worksop Town Football Club on Friday, May 23, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The event is a charity fundraiser for an innovative project the schools are launching in summer 2025 when they will be encouraging young people to engage with voluntary community projects.

The initiative called 'Out There' will see students working in teams, and be encouraged to focus on themes, which include building relationships, sustainability, boosting community wellbeing, building an inclusive community, making the community safer and creating innovative projects.

Outwood Academy Portland team

The Big Game will feature two matches. First will be a game of football between Portland v Valley year 10 and 11s and the second game is a Portland v Valley staff match.

Dan Hazlehurst, Outwood Academy Portland Team Captain, said: “It is going to be a great event for staff and students.

“Giving everyone a chance to come together, two schools united as one to raise as much money as we can.”

Brad Hague, Outwood Academy Team Captain, said: “I’m honoured to be part of such a great event for a wonderful cause representing the Valley team.

“We will be into them from the start and establish that Worksop is ours.”

If you would like more information about the Out There programme visit www.outwood.com/out-there or if you would like to make a donation visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/outwood-out-there.