The exhibition, ‘A Voyage of Discovery – Journeys with Jerwood’ is showing at The Harley Gallery, on the Welbeck estate, from February 17 to May 2.

It has been developed by children from Sparken Hill Academy and Sir Edmund Hillary Primary School, as well as Shirebrook Academy in Mansfield.

The children and young people, aged between five and 16, have worked with curator Selina Skipwith to develop the exhibition from start to finish.

John Hoyland RA, Potion, 1983, © Estate of John Hoyland. All rights reserved, DACS

They have been given free-rein to choose exhibits from the acclaimed Jerwood Collection of over 250 artworks, and have selected an impressive group of works to create their exhibition.

As well as selecting the works to go on show, the pupils have developed the labels, directed the exhibition design and created the leaflets.

This exhibition gives the opportunity to see great British art through the children and young peoples’ eyes.

‘A Voyage of Discovery’ is the closing exhibition of a year-long occupancy showing the Jerwood Collection at The Harley Gallery.

Yinka Shonibare, Mayflower, All Flowers, 2020, Courtesy Yinka Shonibare CBE and Cristea Roberts Gallery, London

Lisa Gee, director of The Harley Foundation, said: “This exhibition is a brilliant way to end the Jerwood Collection residency at The Harley Gallery.

“The school groups have done a great job in selecting the works for display.

“It’s fascinating to see the way different age groups have responded to the works in the collection.

“There are some unexpected choices and some very sophisticated responses.

Nicola Bealing, Hopping on One Leg, 2005, © Nicola Bealing

“It’s going to be a great show for the whole family to visit together and enjoy across generations.”

The Gallery is open Tuesday – Sunday, and is free to enter with free parking.