Worksop schoolgirl transforms family garden into Santa's grotto for event in her nan's memory

Libby Peacock, aged 11, hosted a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK as it approaches the anniversary of her grandmother’s death.

Susan Mullen sadly passed away at Bassetlaw Hospice on December 15 2020 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

To help in the fight against cancer, Libby created a Santa’s grotto in the garden at her home in Furnival Street.

Elves Angel Edwards and Libby Peacock, who organised the event in memory of her grandmother.

There was also a tombola, raffle and a cake stall for visitors to enjoy too.

Libby’s mum, Katie Peacock, said she was so proud of her daughter, who had put the event together after school.

She added: “We raised a massive £596 at the event on Saturday. It was a fantastic day.”

Santa and his team in the grotto.