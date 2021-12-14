Worksop schoolgirl transforms family garden into Santa's grotto for event in her nan's memory
A schoolgirl from Worksop has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after transforming her garden into Santa’s grotto.
Libby Peacock, aged 11, hosted a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK as it approaches the anniversary of her grandmother’s death.
Susan Mullen sadly passed away at Bassetlaw Hospice on December 15 2020 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
To help in the fight against cancer, Libby created a Santa’s grotto in the garden at her home in Furnival Street.
There was also a tombola, raffle and a cake stall for visitors to enjoy too.
Libby’s mum, Katie Peacock, said she was so proud of her daughter, who had put the event together after school.
She added: “We raised a massive £596 at the event on Saturday. It was a fantastic day.”
In a video posted earlier this year, Libby said: “I want to keep my nannan’s memory alive and raise as much money as I can to help those thousands of people who are fighting just like my nannan did.”