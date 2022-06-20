Worksop schoolgirl to turn sports club into inflatable fun zone to mark nan’s birthday

Libby Peacock, aged 12, is holding an event on her late nan’s birthday to raise money for Western Park Cancer Charity on July 3.

From 11am till 4pm, the field behind Manton Sports Club, Retford Road, will be transformed into a family fun day with an inflatable, a soft play area, and a craft area for children.

Libby is selling wristbands for £8 which will give each family member unlimited time to stay and play.

There will also be a selection of stalls, tombolas and refreshments, plus characters, glitter tattoos, and face painting.

Libby said she is excited and hopes for good weather so families can bring along a picnic while children play.

She said: "It’s a celebration of my Nanan’s birthday which makes it easier to deal with.

"We will keep her birthday memory going by having this annual event."

Libby’s nan, Susan Mullen, received treatment for pancreatic cancer at Western Park Hospital before she sadly passed away at Bassetlaw Hospice in December 2020.

Since then, Libby has raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research and Western Park through events to benefit the community.

Libby added: "I just really hope we can get the support from the community at this event as it’s for a good cause.

"So many people will have had a family member or friend receive care from Western Park.”