Worksop school's roaring success in The Lion King production - in spectacular pictures
Disney’s The Lion King smashed the box office when it came out in 1994 and a Langold school’s take on the tale blew the audience away.
Langold Dyscarr Community School held a true West End production with microphones, lighting and costumes made by the whole school. Ally Sadler, who came into the school specially to direct the performance, said: “The theatre is a great teacher. Their confidence and passion for dance, drama and music have made us so proud of their achievement.” The show was performed by Year 5 and 6 students, and even had a choir.