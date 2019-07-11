Worksop school's roaring success in The Lion King production - in spectacular pictures

Langold Dyscarr Community School held a true West End production with microphones, lighting and costumes made by the whole school. Ally Sadler, who came into the school specially to direct the performance, said: “The theatre is a great teacher. Their confidence and passion for dance, drama and music have made us so proud of their achievement.” The show was performed by Year 5 and 6 students, and even had a choir.

The whole school was involved in the show. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Performing the Circle of Life. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Logan Orabana as Mufasa. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

There was four performances of the show. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

