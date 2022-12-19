Worksop Savoy Cinema upgrades with reclining seats in every screen – just in time for Christmas
Comfort comes at no extra cost at Worksop’s Savoy Cinema as it has completed its refurbishment with fancy new seating.
Film lovers can now enjoy a much comfier experience as they catch all the latest blockbusters following the refurbishment of Savoy Cinema Worksop, on Bridge Street.
Customers can now enjoy a film in style with extra-large faux leather rocker seats, fully electric recliners and double sofa seats in all six screens – at no extra cost.
The work began in early November as part of the cinema’s celebrations of 10 years in Worksop town centre, and has completed just in time for the much-anticipated release of Avatar: The Way of Water.
Last year also saw the cinema install state-of-the-art supersized screens and Barco LASER projectors to further better customers’ cinema expereince.
The projectors and screens now provide a more immersive experience with bright, vivid colours and pin-sharp images.
Joanne Gregory, Savoy Worksop’s general manager, said: “I’m very proud that here at Savoy Worksop we now offer everyone a truly luxurious cinema experience at no extra cost in our newly styled auditoriums.
“Since reopening with the new seating the feedback has been amazing, with comments on how comfortable they are with plenty of leg room and space around the seats.
“It’s so nice to give people such a positive experience, we are looking forward to a busy Christmas welcoming people both old and new customers.”
For more information or to book tickets at Savoy Worksop, visit: www.savoyworksop.co.uk or phone 01909 481900.
