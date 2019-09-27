Worksop's newest police cadets get an insight into their new roles during London trip

A group of Worksop's newly recruited Senior Police Cadets got the chance to visit London and learn more about their new roles.

Firstly, they visited the Houses of Parliament where they were given a tour around the building and were also given a chance to speak with MP John Mann.

The police cadets at the National Police Memorial

The cadets were intrigued at what Mr Mann had to say and had some questions for him. They were also given the opportunity to watch the House of Commons live in motion.

As well as this, they went to the City of London Police Museum, visited Scotland Yard and the National Police Memorial.

Armed Officers were also out and about in the streets which gave the cadets an insight into their unique job roles.

SEIO John Graham said "It was an amazing experience for the cadets to see something new and the aspects of a policing career which they may not normally be able to see."

Worksop's Principal Cadet Leader, SEIO Bev Jeffree, said: "This trip has been a great success for our cadets and they've all learnt so much from it."