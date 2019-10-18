Worksop's Got Talent Tickets are selling fast

A host of entertainers will showcase their talents before a panel of celebrity judges as Worksop’s Got Talent returns for a fourth year.

Chris Taylor

The event with a Movie special theme is staged at North Notts Arena on Friday November 1.

Hosted by male model, Sam Reece and Team GB diver, Jack Haslam, the show will see 12 local finalists take to the stage to perform in front of 700 people in a bid to be crowned the award-winning show’s fourth winner.

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: “This year’s Worksop’s Got Talent is truly spectacular and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on.

“This year’s 12 finalists are the best we’ve ever had. It never fails to amaze me how much talent there is in this town, waiting to be given an opportunity to perform. See you on November 1st.”

Jack Haslam

The four celebrity judges are:

n GRAMMY-winning songwriter and producer, Eliot Kennedy, who has worked with the likes of Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Take That, The Spice Girls and many more.

Eliot has sold over 80 million records worldwide, won a Grammy and an Ivor Novello award.

Eliot said: “I’m always excited about new talent and even more so from where I live. I can’t wait to see the artists.”

n Love Island 2019 star, Chris Taylor.

n Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Leanne Brown.

n Celebrity make-up artist and businesswoman, Katie Daley.

The 12 finalists include two dance groups from Rebecca’s Dance Studios, a comedian who works in a local school (the show’s first ever comedian), a range of singers, a belly dancing group, a piano/singing duo and a dance duo from Norbridge Academy.

The show is in aid of Retina UK, who are trying to find a cure for a rare eye condition that the event organiser, James Clarke, has.

To date, over the past three years, WGT has raised over £22,000 for the eye charity.

James Clarke added: “The show will feature three guest performances, but we can exclusively reveal that Eliot Kennedy, the GRAMMY-winning judge, will be performing some of his biggest hits - including songs he wrote for Take That and The Spice Girls.”

Tickets are £10 each and can be bought from either 07590264008, or by calling/visiting North Notts Arena.