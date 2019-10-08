Worksop’s Got Talent announces final celebrity judge for 2019 show

The final celebrity judge for Worksop’s Got talent has been officially announced by organisers as Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown.

Leanne is the fourth judge to join the line-up for the Worksop’s biggest talent show which will take place on Friday, November 1 at the North Notts Arena.

READ MORE: The 12 finalists have been chosen for this year’s Worksop’s Got Talent

She is one of the original housewives, has starred in 6 series of the ITV show – which airs in over 50 countries around the world, including the US and Australia and she is one of the show’s most popular stars, with nearly 100,000 Twitter followers and 260,000 Instagram followers.

The famed housewife said: “I am really looking forward to being a judge in Worksops Got Talent, not only do I love to encourage people with creative passions, the cause it supports is a great one.

“Our sight is something so many of us take for granted.”

The show is now in its forth year but over the past three years it has already raised more than £22,000 in aid of blindness charity Retina UK.

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: “Leanne has shown so much interest and support in the show and that’s before she’s even took part in it.

“I am really excited that she is joining us for our movie special – she has been on my judge wish list for years.”

The 12 finalists include two dance troupes, a belly dancing group, singers, ranging from pop to theatre, a pianist and the show’s first ever comedian.

The acts will take to the stage in front of audience and an all star judging panel.

READ MORE: Former Worksop pub and bed and breakfast could be turned into flats

Leanne will join other judges Chris Taylor from Love Island 2019, celebrity make-up artist and businesswoman, Katie Daley and grammy-winning songwriter and producer Eliot Kennedy who has sold over 80 million records worldwide, had 20 number one singles and worked with stars including Celine Dion, Take That, The Spice Girls.

This year’s theme is a movie special and a Worksop’s Got Talent spokesperson said: “We can’t wait to see you there. You’re going to love our movie special.”

The show will be hosted by male model and TV star, Sam Reece alongside new face Team GB diver, Jack Haslam after Coronation Street star Kym Marsh dropped out of the judging role as the date clashed with her leaving party from the ITV soap.

Tickets for Worksop’s Got Talent, on Friday, November 1 2019 at North Notts Arena, are £10 from North Notts Arena call 01909 480164 or to tickets can be reserved via text on 07590264008.