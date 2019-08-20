Worksop's first ever Vegan festival created a 'buzz' - IN PICTURES

Stephanie Henry, from Fighting Fit Kitchen, said: “My husband and I felt privileged to have been asked to organise and run Worksop’s 1st Vegan Festival.

“Not only are we passionate about our local town and area but running our own Vegan company in Worksop we felt it was time to have a celebration of something that’s growing more and more and also sharing other businesses locally in the centre of town.

“The event was an incredible success.

“The ‘buzz’ you could feel throughout the town was unmistakable, something I haven’t felt in Worksop for a long time.

“Many customers commented that they felt the buzz the town was making, one remarking that she felt the market was dying and becoming boring and adored the new variety of stalls and hoped it was something to stay.

“On booking we ensured to have a good variety of different businesses and tried our upmost to not overlap.

“From Vegan Fish and Chips from NoCatch, Vegan Cakes and Bakes from the Chocolate Orange Tearoom from Carlton House, Vegan Donner Kebabs from Sunshine Deli, Vegan Cheese from Hard Times, Eco stall from Soulgoodstuff and, of course, our own Vegan Meal Prep company Fighting Fit Kitchen.

“We had a total of 23 stalls on the day and the town was literally thriving.

“When we spoke to customers they said that travelling had been no object with people coming from Derbyshire, South Nottinghamshire, Mansfield and one claiming their friend in Norwich had heard about the event via Social Media.

“We truly feel Worksop has really made a positive name for itself, not just in the Vegan community, but the community as a whole and for those visiting our beautiful little town.

“Other businesses in Worksop commented on how they were busier than normal and business improved. Hopefully if this is to become a quarterly thing in the town we can see the footfall and business in general in the community improving bringing more customers and more life to the area.”

